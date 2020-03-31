Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Housing market 'not immune' to coronavirus crisis as cracks show in Sydney and Melbourne markets

Housing market 'not immune' to coronavirus crisis as cracks show in Sydney and Melbourne markets

The Age Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Sydney and Melbourne house prices increased in March but there are signs of a slowdown following tough restrictions on how real estate agents can sell properties during the coronavirus pandemic. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.