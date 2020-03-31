Global  

With 2020 race all but halted over coronavirus, Biden quietly widens lead over Trump: Reuters/Ipsos poll

Reuters Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden has quietly expanded his lead over President Donald Trump among registered voters, even as the rapidly spreading coronavirus has all but sidelined the former vice president's campaign, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Tuesday.
News video: Biden Grows Lead Over Trump In Presidential Election

Biden Grows Lead Over Trump In Presidential Election 00:32

 Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden grew his lead over President Donald Trump. A poll found that 46 percent of registered voters said they would support Biden against Trump. According to Reuters, the results showed the coronavirus pandemic has not affected Biden. Biden has been lost to the...

