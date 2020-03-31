Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Fox’s Fake News Contagion

Fox’s Fake News Contagion

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
The network spent too long spraying its viewers with false information about the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

StevenM60062362

Steven McDaniel RT @karaswisher: Fox failed my mother and countless others of its fans. While we can joke all we want about the “Fair and Balanced” motto,… 4 seconds ago

DebJHolley

ƊЄƁ 4 JOE RT @KingsAmazon: Executives at Fox News HQ were more reasonable behind the scenes. The offices were Lysol-ed & sanitized & employees were g… 4 seconds ago

idiottrump2016

idiot trump RT @karaswisher: You know all those awful GIFs using a Meryl Streep line from “A Cry in the Dark”: “A dingo ate my baby!”? Well, it sometim… 4 seconds ago

AliceQou

Alice RT @SpockResists: It is about time that these were called out. Fox’s Fake News Contagion https://t.co/MPsO59q0Ry 5 seconds ago

zunran

尊然 RT @realTrumpClone: We’ve been familiar with Fox’s fake news contagion for years, and while Trumps base blissfully suck that misinformation… 5 seconds ago

FightinChance

Rodney Wilson RT @HershAlan: "Fox's Fake News Contagion" The damage was already done when tRump called it a hoax, called it less than the flu, said the… 5 seconds ago

idiottrump2016

idiot trump RT @KamuiShoJira: I saw that "Fox's Fake News Contagion" was trending so I just wanted to pipe up and say that uh maybe all the Murdochs sh… 11 seconds ago

FightinChance

Rodney Wilson RT @helisbor: Even Fox's Fake News Contagion can't hide the fact that tRump accused doctors and nurses of STEALING protective equipment...w… 12 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.