6.5-magnitude Idaho earthquake felt in Calgary

Declassify Now⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @PMBreakingNews: Breaking: Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Western Idaho. The earthquake was felt in Boise. https://t.co/Uy2MQGILys 12 seconds ago

AshLee Strong RT @MaritsaNBCMT: 6.5 magnitude quake west of Challis, Idaho. Felt all the way to Bozeman and Seattle. Waiting for aftershocks! #earthquake… 21 seconds ago

Wishful thinking RT @BNONews: BREAKING: Strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake hits southern Idaho, felt across the region - EMSC 31 seconds ago

Colorado Evolution of Consciousness RT @breakingweather: Today’s magnitude 6.5 #earthquake in #Idaho was felt as far away as Seattle and Spokane, Washington; Missoula, Montana… 41 seconds ago

hummer RT @Zaffino: Strong 6.5 magnitude earthquake about 45 miles west of Challis, Idaho. Felt in Baker City and Seneca, Oregon, among other pla… 56 seconds ago