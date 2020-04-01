Global  

'It's negligence': Australian border force officers returned to work before positive coronavirus tests returned

SBS Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
An Australian Border Force officer has warned of "negligence" after one of their colleagues contracted coronavirus - telling SBS News they returned to work before the results of tests came in.
