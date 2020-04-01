Florida has not issued a statewide stay-at-home order amid coronavirus crisis. Some support Gov. Ron DeSantis' approach. Others don't.

Florida, one of the eight states with the most COVID-19 cases, is the only one in that group that hasn't issued a statewide stay-at-home order.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Kenya baker RT @realTuckFrumper: Florida @GovRonDeSantis said today that one reason why he has not issued a statewide order for people to stay home is… 5 seconds ago nel RT @PatriciaMazzei: Florida @GovRonDeSantis said today that one reason why he has not issued a statewide order for people to stay home is t… 13 seconds ago Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 Florida has not issued a statewide stay-at-home order amid coronavirus crisis. Some support Gov. Ron DeSantis' appr… https://t.co/67Jqc1S83Q 2 minutes ago BirdOwl Florida has not issued a statewide stay-at-home order amid coronavirus crisis. Some support Gov. Ron DeSantis' appr… https://t.co/OJR66VgLSn 2 minutes ago voiceofthehwy Florida has not issued a statewide stay-at-home order amid coronavirus crisis. Some support Gov. Ron DeSantis' appr… https://t.co/0hiS0KTyKI 3 minutes ago Michael Santos RT @mtracey: The GOP governors of Alaska and Idaho have issued statewide stay-at-home orders, but Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida still refuse… 4 minutes ago زيادة المتابعين Florida has not issued a statewide stay-at-home order amid coronavirus crisis. Some support Gov. Ron DeSantis' appr… https://t.co/JAL0yQPLb1 6 minutes ago