Italian cities urge Germany to 'help us like you were helped after war'

WorldNews Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Italian cities urge Germany to 'help us like you were helped after war'Italian mayors and regional governors yesterday bought a page in 'Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung' newspaper to ask Germany for solidarity amid the coronavirus outbreak, saying that other states agreed to cut its debt after World War II. Italy has seen more fatalities from the coronavirus than any other country, with 11,591 deaths as of Monday, about a third of...
