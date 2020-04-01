New York City Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 1,000, Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Exceed 41,000
Wednesday, 1 April 2020 () The COVID-19 death toll in New York City surpassed 1,000 on Tuesday as the most populous U.S. region continues their battle with the coronavirus pandemic that has now infected more than 41,000 people in the city. At 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday afternoon, the New York City Department of Health confirmed that 1,096 people have died due to the virus, with 41,771...
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio asked the Trump administration for more medical supplies. According to Reuters, he said the death toll would continue to rise if the city did not receive any help. De Blasio said: “There’s a danger we start to lose lives that could have been saved.” New York...