New York City Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 1,000, Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Exceed 41,000

WorldNews Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
New York City Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 1,000, Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Exceed 41,000The COVID-19 death toll in New York City surpassed 1,000 on Tuesday as the most populous U.S. region continues their battle with the coronavirus pandemic that has now infected more than 41,000 people in the city. At 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday afternoon, the New York City Department of Health confirmed that 1,096 people have died due to the virus, with 41,771...
