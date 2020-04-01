Stock market down as it closes worst quarter since 2008 Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

NEW YORK — Stocks fell Tuesday to close out Wall Street’s worst quarter since the most harrowing days of the 2008 financial crisis. The S&P 500 dropped a final 1.6%, bringing its loss for the first three months of the year to 20% as predictions for the looming recession caused by the coronavirus outbreak got even more dire. Stocks haven’t had this bad a quarter since the last time... NEW YORK — Stocks fell Tuesday to close out Wall Street’s worst quarter since the most harrowing days of the 2008 financial crisis. The S&P 500 dropped a final 1.6%, bringing its loss for the first three months of the year to 20% as predictions for the looming recession caused by the coronavirus outbreak got even more dire. Stocks haven’t had this bad a quarter since the last time... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this One News Page Stock market down as it closes worst quarter since 2008: https://t.co/p7DRFWGN52 4 hours ago InvestorPlace Update from the InvestorPlace Mission Control: The stock market closes down after a day of choppy trading. https://t.co/oYhn1MjwPo 13 hours ago Feanors Jewel @Mahdi77466871 @majinsayan @HsakaTrades I dont think trump will let the s&p go much lower than when he took office.… https://t.co/07xukCF6So 2 days ago TradeIdeasAI RT @profit_m_c: Unless the stock market closes, or the internet shuts down, trading is a skill to earn money while staying at home. @Trade… 4 days ago AMAN Lusa - Business News - Portugal: Stock market closes with PSI20 index down 1.76% https://t.co/ghwZS3u55s 4 days ago ProfitMissionControl🚀 Unless the stock market closes, or the internet shuts down, trading is a skill to earn money while staying at home.… https://t.co/8iBuoKYKa3 4 days ago JSanderson Dow closes down more than 900 points after three-day rally https://t.co/MWIXmRYxQR 4 days ago Keavin Duffy Jr. ☘️ So the congress passes a two trillion dollar bailout largely the money goes to Wall Street some way or another, as… https://t.co/QmFVWQ9Eq3 5 days ago