White House projects 100K to 240K U.S. deaths from virus Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned Americans to brace for a “rough two-week period” ahead as the White House released new projections that there could be 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the U.S. from the coronavirus pandemic even if current social distancing guidelines are maintained. Public health officials stressed that the number could be less if people change their behavior. “We really believe we can do a lot better than that,” said Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force. That would require all Americans to take seriously their role in... President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned Americans to brace for a “rough two-week period” ahead as the White House released new projections that there could be 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the U.S. from the coronavirus pandemic even if current social distancing guidelines are maintained. Public health officials stressed that the number could be less if people change their behavior. “We really believe we can do a lot better than that,” said Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force. That would require all Americans to take seriously their role in... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this American Woman 💎 RT @m_mendozaferrer: "White House projects 100K to 240K US deaths from virus" (AP) Try to imagine the WH telling you that every single s… 21 seconds ago Info Musket News President Donald #Trump on Tuesday warned Americans to brace for a “hell of a bad two weeks” ahead as the White Hou… https://t.co/VFPl9mnNN3 44 seconds ago CWMama ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ RT @Jewel4Trump: #BREAKING @POTUS:“This is going to be a rough two week period. As a nation we’re going to have a really rough 2 weeks. O… 1 minute ago Somoy TV White House projects 100K to 240K US deaths from virus https://t.co/Kv64sxEByy 2 minutes ago Charles Udell How many would have lived had he not spent 2 weeks calling it a hoax? President Trump warns of ‘very painful two we… https://t.co/Mg9hf8R1u9 2 minutes ago Zeph RT @Q13FOX: Trump: ‘Very painful 2 weeks’ ahead as White House projects 100K to 240K total US deaths from COVID-19 https://t.co/sokMDHaDje… 2 minutes ago dave king White House projects 100K to 240K coronavirus deaths as Trump tells US to prepare for ‘very painful two weeks’… https://t.co/Od71QLQSy1 4 minutes ago ֆµññ¥ Łêêlå 🇮🇳 RT @KSMANN: White House projects 100K to 240K coronavirus deaths as Trump tells US to prepare for ‘very painful two weeks’ https://t.co/Dn… 5 minutes ago