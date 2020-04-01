Global  

White House projects 100K to 240K U.S. deaths from virus

WorldNews Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
White House projects 100K to 240K U.S. deaths from virusPresident Donald Trump on Tuesday warned Americans to brace for a “rough two-week period” ahead as the White House released new projections that there could be 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the U.S. from the coronavirus pandemic even if current social distancing guidelines are maintained. Public health officials stressed that the number could be less if people change their behavior. “We really believe we can do a lot better than that,” said Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force. That would require all Americans to take seriously their role in...
