Scott Morrison prays for Australia in video for Christians

lorraine rogers RT @ShiannonC: I thought this was an April Fool's joke. Apparently Morrison was streaming to a prayer group I'd like to ask, after the las… 19 minutes ago

Nicky Mullins RT @superathlete9: how can #Morrison hold a Pentecostal Prayer Group in the PMs Office using a teleconferencing app, but Parliament has bee… 2 hours ago

Mandy Lamew RT @guardian: Scott Morrison prays for Australia amid the coronavirus outbreak – video https://t.co/CP1W7NnPCX 7 hours ago

Narciso J Perez RT @themarkjacka: Scomoses is not the Messiah, he's just a Dickhead. #auspol https://t.co/WsnXemSceo 13 hours ago

CIARÁN Allâh knows that his prayer was not sincere enough. Allâh knows exactly what he said in that party room meeting & t… https://t.co/MWssQrBnKr 14 hours ago

💧 🔥 Maurene Grundy RT @GrogsGamut: Scott Morrison prays for Australia and commits nation to God amid coronavirus crisis https://t.co/ach5nOC7ah 15 hours ago