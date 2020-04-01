Anyone who has resided for a period of 15 years in the UT of J&K or has studied for a period of seven years and appeared in Class 10th /12th examination will be deemed to be domicile

You Might Like

Tweets about this Mir Wajahat Is @the_hindu intensionally diverting the attention of masses by publishing a wrong interpretation of gazette noti… https://t.co/UbtksVVBHT 1 minute ago Aasif Mohammad Khan Govt. jobs to be reserved only for domiciles of J&K, Anyone who has resided for a period of 15 years in the UT of J… https://t.co/E00Uw6dHD6 12 minutes ago IsHfaQ MaLik RT @VishavKirti5: They abrogated Article 370, shutdown internet services for so called security reasons and this is new now! Centre issues… 16 minutes ago #JaiShriRam🇮🇳ArtiSharma_VHS. Dr @DostKhan_Jammu Govt. jobs to be reserved only for domiciles of J&K, says Centre https://t.co/hq8gBr0y4i 23 minutes ago Rahul 🛸 Govt. jobs to be reserved only for domiciles of J&K, says Centre https://t.co/dNA23k14ML 34 minutes ago Abdur Rehmaan RT @suhailgulzar: @vijaita No madam only ”chapraasi” govt jobs are reserved for ’domiciles’ of J&K. 45 minutes ago Vishav Kirti They abrogated Article 370, shutdown internet services for so called security reasons and this is new now! Centre i… https://t.co/FKKGx56tq9 56 minutes ago Suhail-سہیل @vijaita No madam only ”chapraasi” govt jobs are reserved for ’domiciles’ of J&K. 1 hour ago