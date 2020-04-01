Global  

Govt. jobs to be reserved only for domiciles of J&K, says Centre

Hindu Wednesday, 1 April 2020
Anyone who has resided for a period of 15 years in the UT of J&K or has studied for a period of seven years and appeared in Class 10th /12th examination will be deemed to be domicile
