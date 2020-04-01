Andrew Forrest's Minderoo Foundation to fly out medical supplies from China

WA iron ore magnate Andrew Forrest's Minderoo Foundation has bought 90 tonnes of medical supplies from Chinese suppliers, which will be flown into Perth to be distributed across WA.

