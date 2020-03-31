Plan likely to anger China and highlights geopolitical dimension of pandemic

You Might Like

Tweets about this 不默而生 RT @MOFA_Taiwan: Minister Wu was proud to join @iingwen at the #Coronavirus-combating news conference. He announced #Taiwan will donate 10… 34 seconds ago 𝐈𝐭𝔷Juz𝔸𝕓𝕓𝕪𝐍𝐎𝐓𝚊𝚋𝚒𝚐𝚊𝚒𝚕 RT @MothershipSG: Taiwan to donate 10 million masks to countries hit by Covid-19, 7 million to Europe, 2 million for the US https://t.co/nI… 5 minutes ago Beh Haider Formosa Taiwan will donate 10 million masks for health workers in America & Europe. Taiwan has boosted daily mask p… https://t.co/O4CMBLh8e3 34 minutes ago Taiwan in Dubai ✨#Taiwan to donate 10m masks to #Europe and #US✨ 𝓨𝓮𝓼, #TaiwanCanHelp🇹🇼❤️ and we are always a force for good in the… https://t.co/thAeQdseLd 49 minutes ago M Ireland RT @_JakubJanda: „Taiwan to donate 10m masks to Europe and US - a pledge more than three times of what China promised to the EU. „ https:/… 1 hour ago