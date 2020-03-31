Global  

Taiwan to donate 10m masks to Europe and US

FT.com Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Plan likely to anger China and highlights geopolitical dimension of pandemic
News video: UK family spend their time in quarantine making DIY protective masks to help combat COVID-19

UK family spend their time in quarantine making DIY protective masks to help combat COVID-19 00:44

 This family in Kent, southeastern England are using their sewing skills to make DIY protective masks for donation. Tara Usher posted her heartwarming video to TikTok on Thursday (March 26) showing the meticulous way this highly in-demand product is assembled, using the Dr. Kwong template. She...

malcolm041105

不默而生 RT @MOFA_Taiwan: Minister Wu was proud to join @iingwen at the #Coronavirus-combating news conference. He announced #Taiwan will donate 10… 34 seconds ago

abbyteo

𝐈𝐭𝔷Juz𝔸𝕓𝕓𝕪𝐍𝐎𝐓𝚊𝚋𝚒𝚐𝚊𝚒𝚕 RT @MothershipSG: Taiwan to donate 10 million masks to countries hit by Covid-19, 7 million to Europe, 2 million for the US https://t.co/nI… 5 minutes ago

hdpai2016

Beh Haider Formosa Taiwan will donate 10 million masks for health workers in America & Europe. Taiwan has boosted daily mask p… https://t.co/O4CMBLh8e3 34 minutes ago

DubaiTaiwan

Taiwan in Dubai ✨#Taiwan to donate 10m masks to #Europe and #US✨ 𝓨𝓮𝓼, #TaiwanCanHelp🇹🇼❤️ and we are always a force for good in the… https://t.co/thAeQdseLd 49 minutes ago

MariaIreland

M Ireland RT @_JakubJanda: „Taiwan to donate 10m masks to Europe and US - a pledge more than three times of what China promised to the EU. „ https:/… 1 hour ago

