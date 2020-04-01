Jan Bowie Carbon emissions from Australian airlines cut in half by coronavirus https://t.co/0kuzWqoc1f via @brisbanetimes 21 hours ago

Tim Richards Silver lining. | Carbon emissions from air travel could fall by half by the end of the year if bans continue https://t.co/H4zyianjjF 1 day ago

doctorconcosta Carbon emissions from Australian airlines cut in half by coronavirus. Something the combined concern and effort of… https://t.co/LDlwoY7r4K 1 day ago

doctorconcosta Carbon emissions from Australian airlines cut in half by coronavirus. It took a tiny virus, to make great strides t… https://t.co/UYoxyZ2qXg 1 day ago

Richie Merzian Carbon emissions from Australian airlines cut in half by #COVIDー19 impact - @TheAusInstitute Will demand for tra… https://t.co/M2PKLYb0DI 1 day ago

Asgard RT @smh: If the reductions in Qantas’ and Virgin’s domestic flights last nine months the amount of carbon emissions released by the industr… 1 day ago