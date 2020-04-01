Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Carbon emissions from Australian airlines cut in half by coronavirus

Carbon emissions from Australian airlines cut in half by coronavirus

Sydney Morning Herald Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
If travel restrictions remain in place carbon emissions from air travel could fall by half by the end of the year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JanB_QLD

Jan Bowie Carbon emissions from Australian airlines cut in half by coronavirus https://t.co/0kuzWqoc1f via @brisbanetimes 21 hours ago

auspol_stories

💧Auspol Stories 🌏 #RaiseTheDSP + carer pay 🗣️📣 RT @RichieMerzian: Carbon emissions from Australian airlines cut in half by #COVIDー19 impact - @TheAusInstitute Will demand for travel e… 22 hours ago

Aerohaveno

Tim Richards Silver lining. | Carbon emissions from air travel could fall by half by the end of the year if bans continue https://t.co/H4zyianjjF 1 day ago

doctorconcosta

doctorconcosta Carbon emissions from Australian airlines cut in half by coronavirus. Something the combined concern and effort of… https://t.co/LDlwoY7r4K 1 day ago

doctorconcosta

doctorconcosta Carbon emissions from Australian airlines cut in half by coronavirus. It took a tiny virus, to make great strides t… https://t.co/UYoxyZ2qXg 1 day ago

RichieMerzian

Richie Merzian Carbon emissions from Australian airlines cut in half by #COVIDー19 impact - @TheAusInstitute Will demand for tra… https://t.co/M2PKLYb0DI 1 day ago

StonecuttersMC

Asgard RT @smh: If the reductions in Qantas’ and Virgin’s domestic flights last nine months the amount of carbon emissions released by the industr… 1 day ago

OttavioGM

Ottavio G Marasco Cool... Carbon emissions from Australian airlines cut in half by coronavirus https://t.co/L75mzohSmY via @theage 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.