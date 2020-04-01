Global  

China reports fewer new coronavirus cases, starts posting asymptomatic cases daily

Reuters Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Mainland China, where the global coronavirus pandemic began in December, reported dwindling new infections on Wednesday, but it also published the daily change in asymptomatic cases for the first time, creating a murkier picture of the trends.
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Health Officials Using New Stats To Track New Coronavirus Cases In California

Health Officials Using New Stats To Track New Coronavirus Cases In California 02:48

 State officials are using new statistics to track COVID-19 patients in California. Wilson Walker reports that Los Angeles has five times more new cases than the Bay Area.

