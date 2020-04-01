Global  

Great Recession showed countries can't fight the coronavirus economic crisis alone

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Trade represents close to 60% of world GDP, and national economies can't thrive in isolation. We needed a global response in 2008 and we need one now.
News video: Covid-19: UN report says recession to hit developing nations may spare India and China | Oneindia

Covid-19: UN report says recession to hit developing nations may spare India and China | Oneindia 01:33

 AS THE WORLD BATTLES THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, THE WORLD ECONOMY WILL GO INTO RECESSION THIS YEAR WITH A PREDICTED LOSS OF TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF GLOBAL INCOME, SERIOUS TROUBLE PREDICTED FOR DEVELOPING COUNTRIES WITH THE LIKELY EXCEPTION OF INDIA AND CHINA ACCORDING TO A LATEST UN TRADE REPORT. WITH...

