Number of contracted players complicates AFL cost-cutting Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

About 500 of the 836 players on AFL club lists are already contracted until the end of 2021, a fact that complicates the picture for the AFL as they push to cut list sizes. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Cooper Grech RT @agerealfooty: More than half the players on AFL club lists are contracted until the end of 2021, complicating any push to cut list size… 6 hours ago Real Footy (AFL) More than half the players on AFL club lists are contracted until the end of 2021, complicating any push to cut lis… https://t.co/GwiFNeL9gF 6 hours ago all-afl-news New TheAge article .. Title: AFL push to cut lists hits a hiccup Article Length: Medium Tone: neutral Mentions: W… https://t.co/u1VilgWpJI 7 hours ago The Age RT @agerealfooty: With the AFL examining all means of cutting costs out of the game, the league is seriously re-considering a proposal to c… 9 hours ago mohd meer fraz ahmed Number of contracted players complicates AFL cost-cutting https://t.co/X1DcMiijS6 https://t.co/GxL2VFvC4p 9 hours ago Real Footy (AFL) With the AFL examining all means of cutting costs out of the game, the league is seriously re-considering a proposa… https://t.co/7J5BfEycsx 9 hours ago