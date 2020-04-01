Global  

Social Distancing: Here's why two metres distance to avoid coronavirus transmission is not enough

DNA Wednesday, 1 April 2020
According to the latest reports from Massachusetts Institute of Technology published in The Telegraph, maintaining one of two metres of distance is not enough to give protection from catching the highly contagious airborne disease.
News video: Coronavirus turns Canadian/American border into ghost town

Coronavirus turns Canadian/American border into ghost town 02:55

 The coronavirus pandemic has struck the world with unbelievable power and fear. Aside from shoppers panic buying such items as toilet tissue, there have also been many other drastic measures put in place to halt the spread of this terrifying virus. In Vancouver, British Columbia as well as across...

