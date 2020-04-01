Social Distancing: Here's why two metres distance to avoid coronavirus transmission is not enough

According to the latest reports from Massachusetts Institute of Technology published in The Telegraph, maintaining one of two metres of distance is not enough to give protection from catching the highly contagious airborne disease.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Viv holliday RT @LeedsMarkets: Our traders are here again for you today @LeedsMarkets, open till 3pm. FRESH FOOD PRODUCE: fruit | vegetables | milk | e… 11 minutes ago Leeds Markets Our traders are here again for you today @LeedsMarkets, open till 3pm. FRESH FOOD PRODUCE: fruit | vegetables | mi… https://t.co/527E2f0oYX 14 minutes ago OATA Ltd Useful video here from the BBC to show what the social distancing measure of two metres looks like. Anyone got any… https://t.co/ncDV3RFvcY 28 minutes ago I am Jack's autoimmune disease RT @DunveganFire: We all know that social distancing requires us to stay a minimum of two metres away from others, but we don’t all carry t… 45 minutes ago J.E. RT @AusOfficeTPE: Taiwan authorities recommend social distancing in public spaces by at least 1 metre outdoors and 1.5 metres indoors. In c… 2 hours ago Melanie Bennett RT @Viking_Ind: A bright yellow PVC laminated floor marking tape with words - 'Please Keep A Safe Distance of 2 Metres'. Ideal for marking… 2 hours ago Gary Cowan Taiwan authorities recommend social distancing in public spaces by at least 1 metre outdoors and 1.5 metres indoors… https://t.co/MkvOaeQ0Wb 4 hours ago Alison Buckland RT @Mel_Viking_Ind: A bright yellow PVC laminated floor marking tape with words - 'Please Keep A Safe Distance of 2 Metres'. Ideal for mar… 11 hours ago