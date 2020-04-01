Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Apple acquires weather app Dark Sky, to shut Android version

Apple acquires weather app Dark Sky, to shut Android version

Hindu Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
According to Dark Sky, service to existing users and subscribers will continue until July 1, at which point the app will be shut down. Subscribers who are still active at that time will receive a refund.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hulldigital

hulldigital Apple Acquires Weather App Dark Sky https://t.co/rA0W5qvJNu 1 minute ago

DrSpockets

Peter Lichota RT @CTVNews: Apple acquires popular weather app Dark Sky https://t.co/Kdx8amCylE https://t.co/5WjQCJGM2I 2 minutes ago

KTMBytes

KTMBytes Apple acquires weather app called 'Dark Sky'. Apple will most probably integrate the app in its OS soon. Dark sky’… https://t.co/eaZaY12cyC 4 minutes ago

myinternetdotmy

MalaysiaInternet.my Apple acquires Dark Sky weather app https://t.co/XvfPoqbJeo https://t.co/esu1sEuXlV 4 minutes ago

shela404

Shela @ screaming about Follow Me Now 🏀 What fresh bullshit is this https://t.co/TbhpSYeNHS 8 minutes ago

CodeNotFound

👨🏾‍💻 RT @verge: Apple acquires popular weather app Dark Sky and will shut down the Android app https://t.co/KfyfiWSxSf https://t.co/eW3lBtuG6O 9 minutes ago

theluketheory

comfy muppet So Apple acquires Dark Sky weather, pulls the Android app, and now no longer has access to 75% of the data that mad… https://t.co/zwaTGqL2fa 9 minutes ago

CTVNews

CTV News Apple acquires popular weather app Dark Sky https://t.co/Kdx8amCylE https://t.co/5WjQCJGM2I 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.