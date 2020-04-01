Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > This NRL tropical island idea is preposterous. But it just might work

This NRL tropical island idea is preposterous. But it just might work

The Age Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Shipping NRL players to a resort island off Queensland, testing them for COVID-19 and then playing matches couldn't work. Could it? Stranger things have happened.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nolesfan2011

Steen Kirby RT @brisbanetimes: #Opinion This NRL tropical island idea is preposterous. But it just might work https://t.co/LfVzwS0RdG 1 hour ago

brisbanetimes

Brisbane Times #Opinion This NRL tropical island idea is preposterous. But it just might work https://t.co/LfVzwS0RdG 1 hour ago

StaffordWales

Stafford Wales An island full of NRL players? What could possibly go wrong. I love it. This is a great idea. https://t.co/22E5Z7ey0o 2 hours ago

ladywhitepeace1

Ladywhitepeace As usual SMH wants your money or no story! Bugger off SMH! Coronavirus crisis: NRL's tropical island proposal is p… https://t.co/ZfEXcsCSwR 5 hours ago

voluntarytackle

TVT - NRL Podcast NRL's tropical island proposal is preposterous. But it just might work ⁦@NewRoosterLogo⁩ So he came around on the i… https://t.co/llMK2GojWO 6 hours ago

JoshDaCat

Joshua Raoul Whittle RT @smh: .@Peter_Fitz: This NRL tropical island idea is preposterous. But it just might work https://t.co/4UKA72vc5l 6 hours ago

smh

The Sydney Morning Herald .@Peter_Fitz: This NRL tropical island idea is preposterous. But it just might work https://t.co/4UKA72vc5l 8 hours ago

geoffrey_payne

Geoff Payne RT @Peter_Fitz: Your thoughts welcome. This NRL tropical island idea is preposterous. But it just might work https://t.co/A6y6IiQTJb via @s… 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.