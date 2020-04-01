Global  

Harry and Meghan Markle in search of a big break in Hollywood

Wednesday, 1 April 2020
Harry and Meghan Markle in search of a big break in HollywoodEvery starry-eyed ingenue arriving in Los Angeles faces the same question: how to catch that big break in Hollywood? For Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, it's far more complicated. The pair, who formally stepped down as senior members of the British royal family this week, have reportedly already relocated to sunny California. They are currently rumored to be hunkering down at a compound in Malibu, the exclusive beach community outside Los Angeles long favored by A-listers and movie moguls. But how the couple will achieve their ambition of forging a new, "financially independent" life remains to be seen. Meghan's options would appear to be more straightforward. It is a homecoming of sorts...
