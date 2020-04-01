Racing to stop coronavirus, India scours mosques to trace contacts with Delhi gathering
Wednesday, 1 April 2020 () As coronavirus cases rose across densely-populated South Asia, authorities scoured mosques in northern India on Wednesday trying to trace people who attended the gathering of a Muslim group in New Delhi that later emerged as an infection hotspot.
From a rise in cases to emptying of the Nizamuddin Markaz, here are the top updates from Delhi regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. The religious gathering in the heart of the national capital during the pandemic has sent alarm bells ringing with positive cases being found not just in Delhi, but also in...