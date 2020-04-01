Racing to stop coronavirus, India scours mosques to trace contacts with Delhi gathering Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

As coronavirus cases rose across densely-populated South Asia, authorities scoured mosques in northern India on Wednesday trying to trace people who attended the gathering of a Muslim group in New Delhi that later emerged as an infection hotspot. 👓 View full article

