Racing to stop coronavirus, India scours mosques to trace contacts with Delhi gathering

Reuters India Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
As coronavirus cases rose across densely-populated South Asia, authorities scoured mosques in northern India on Wednesday trying to trace people who attended the gathering of a Muslim group in New Delhi that later emerged as an infection hotspot.
Credit: HT Digital Content
Coronavirus hotspot Nizamuddin Markaz emptied; FIR filed: Delhi update

Coronavirus hotspot Nizamuddin Markaz emptied; FIR filed: Delhi update 03:52

 From a rise in cases to emptying of the Nizamuddin Markaz, here are the top updates from Delhi regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. The religious gathering in the heart of the national capital during the pandemic has sent alarm bells ringing with positive cases being found not just in Delhi, but also in...

