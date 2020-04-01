Coronavirus Outbreak: Wipro, Azim Premji Foundation commit Rs 1125 crore to tackle COVID-19 crisis

Of the Rs 1125 crore, Wipro Ltd's commitment is Rs 100 crore, Wipro Enterprises Ltd's is Rs 25 crore, and that of the Azim Premji Foundation is Rs 1000 crore.

