Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Edinburgh festivals cancelled due to coronavirus

Edinburgh festivals cancelled due to coronavirus

BBC News Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Five cultural events, including the Fringe and the Military Tattoo, will not take place in August.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

naoc007t

foo #BREAKING Edinburgh's five annual international festivals, including the Fringe arts event, have been cancelled bec… https://t.co/3bEB5pskA8 7 seconds ago

AFP

AFP news agency #BREAKING Edinburgh's five annual international festivals, including the Fringe arts event, have been cancelled bec… https://t.co/ParBCqHJvv 12 seconds ago

SententiaePauli

Paul J. du Plessis Edinburgh festivals cancelled due to coronavirus - BBC News https://t.co/phao57odrR 14 seconds ago

DTNBreakingNews

DTN Breaking News Edinburgh’s summer festivals cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak 15 seconds ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines Edinburgh festivals cancelled due to coronavirus https://t.co/XY1Giby5U2 https://t.co/nZjRWl3uWr 19 seconds ago

d_chua

Derrick Chua Announced on April Fool’s Day, but not a joke. Edinburgh Fringe @EdFringe and all other Edinburgh August festivals,… https://t.co/OQe5yfWB3H 19 seconds ago

MAJDRBPSINGH2

MAJ DR B P SINGH UK coronavirus live: Edinburgh festivals cancelled; government under pressure to boost NHS testing https://t.co/sd8ZGI5Y1I 55 seconds ago

HazacadBusiness

HH ICT & Enterprise RT @CCooper1978: #CurrieBusEsSeniors #ExternalFactors #Tourism #Revenue #impactonotherbusinesses BBC News - Edinburgh festivals cancelled d… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.