Yuvraj Singh says he is an 'Indian' after Twitterati blast him for supporting Shahid Afridi's foundation

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh faced heavy criticism from netizens after he and veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh pledged support to ex-Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi's foundation in fight against coronavirus.

Tweets about this Bhushan Mittal 🇮🇳 RT @JantaKaReporter: Yuvraj Singh reacts to brutal campaign against him and Harbhajan Singh for support to Shahid Afridi foundation to figh… 2 minutes ago Janta Ka Reporter Yuvraj Singh reacts to brutal campaign against him and Harbhajan Singh for support to Shahid Afridi foundation to f… https://t.co/A6krabarKS 30 minutes ago World Hindus United RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: 'I'm an Indian and will always bleed blue', says Yuvraj Singh after backlash over appeal to help Shahid Afridi's founda… 1 hour ago k.s.ravichandran RT @circleofcricket: ”I really don't understand how a message to help the most vulnerable gets blown out of proportion!” @YUVSTRONG12 resp… 1 hour ago Target is Possible ‘I’m an Indian and will always bleed blue’, says Yuvraj Singh after backlash over appeal to help Shahid Afridi’s fo… https://t.co/6PKPNbPwI8 2 hours ago