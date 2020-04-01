Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Yuvraj Singh says he is an 'Indian' after Twitterati blast him for supporting Shahid Afridi's foundation

Yuvraj Singh says he is an 'Indian' after Twitterati blast him for supporting Shahid Afridi's foundation

DNA Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh faced heavy criticism from netizens after he and veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh pledged support to ex-Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi's foundation in fight against coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bhushan8360

Bhushan Mittal 🇮🇳 RT @JantaKaReporter: Yuvraj Singh reacts to brutal campaign against him and Harbhajan Singh for support to Shahid Afridi foundation to figh… 2 minutes ago

JantaKaReporter

Janta Ka Reporter Yuvraj Singh reacts to brutal campaign against him and Harbhajan Singh for support to Shahid Afridi foundation to f… https://t.co/A6krabarKS 30 minutes ago

120croreHindus

World Hindus United RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: 'I'm an Indian and will always bleed blue', says Yuvraj Singh after backlash over appeal to help Shahid Afridi's founda… 1 hour ago

ravi201292

k.s.ravichandran RT @circleofcricket: ”I really don't understand how a message to help the most vulnerable gets blown out of proportion!” @YUVSTRONG12 resp… 1 hour ago

TargetPossible

Target is Possible ‘I’m an Indian and will always bleed blue’, says Yuvraj Singh after backlash over appeal to help Shahid Afridi’s fo… https://t.co/6PKPNbPwI8 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.