Captain to chief negotiator: Chiellini works out salary cuts

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
ROME (AP) — Best known for his aggressive defending on the soccer field, Giorgio Chiellini is proving to be an effective negotiator in the board room, too. The Juventus captain — who has a master’s degree in business administration — was the main go-between for millionaire teammates like Cristiano Ronaldo and management when the squad […]
