In a Good Morning America interview, Surgeon General Jerome Adams said the CDC had been asked to review its guidance on wearing masks.

You Might Like

Tweets about this The Progressive Mind Surgeon General says CDC has been asked to review guidance on wearing masks https://t.co/XK40qUHv57 31 minutes ago Pete Surgeon General says CDC has been asked to review guidance on wearing masks. Wtf? https://t.co/YV2yCTKqFw 55 minutes ago Dax Raven06 @WhiteHouse @Surgeon_General #GetUnGasLit...✊💯 1. The Pentagon offered HHS 2,000 ventilators but haven't been told… https://t.co/rv39N2GZuC 1 hour ago The Emery This morning on Good Morning America: U.S. Surgeon General says he "asked the CDC to take another look at whether..… https://t.co/e60wECDbt5 2 hours ago Tennessean Surgeon General says CDC has been asked to review guidance on wearing masks https://t.co/qDy8nkyWLZ 3 hours ago DynamicAmerica.org Surgeon General says CDC has been asked to review guidance on wearing masks https://t.co/oULprlwRgs https://t.co/tPre8EVJtX 3 hours ago Luis Cerdas Ross Surgeon General says CDC has been asked to review guidance on wearing masks https://t.co/Ltu7UFnY3f 3 hours ago Maureen Groppe Surgeon General says CDC has been asked to review guidance on wearing masks https://t.co/aY6m5xIvgc via @usatoday 3 hours ago