29 dead from COVID-19 in Ontario nursing and retirement homes

CBC.ca Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
COVID-19 is responsible for the deaths of at least 29 residents in Ontario nursing and retirement homes, more than double the number that provincial officials reported on Monday.
