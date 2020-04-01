Global  

Sheriff: Man wanted; accused of triple slaying, taking child

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting three people in his child’s mother’s family, and then leaving with the child. Caesar Zamien Lamar Crockett Jr., 29, is wanted on three counts of murder and one count of kidnapping, according to a statement from the Bibb County […]
