Sheriff: Man wanted; accused of triple slaying, taking child

Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting three people in his child’s mother’s family, and then leaving with the child. Caesar Zamien Lamar Crockett Jr., 29, is wanted on three counts of murder and one count of kidnapping, according to a statement from the Bibb County […] 👓 View full article

