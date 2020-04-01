Global  

Will the coronavirus kill the oil industry and help save the climate?

WorldNews Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Will the coronavirus kill the oil industry and help save the climate?The plunging demand for oil wrought by the coronavirus pandemic combined with a savage price war has left the fossil fuel industry broken and in survival mode, according to analysts. It faces the gravest challenge in its 100-year history, they say, one that will permanently alter the industry. With some calling the scene a “hellscape”, the least lurid description is “unprecedented”. A key question is whether this will permanently alter the course of the climate crisis. Many experts think it might well do so, pulling forward the date at which demand for oil and gas peaks, never to recover, and allowing the atmosphere to gradually heal. The boldest say peak fossil fuel demand may have been...
