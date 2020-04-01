British man runs marathon in backyard during lockdown

Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

CHELTENHAM, England (AP) — Being stuck at home didn’t stop a British man from running an outdoor marathon. James Campbell, a former professional javelin thrower, spent his 32nd birthday on Wednesday doing 6-meter (20-foot) shuttles from one end of his small backyard to the other after promising to run a marathon if one of his […] 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

6 hours ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Man celebrates birthday running marathon in back garden during coronavirus lockdown 01:16 A Cheltenham man is celebrating his 32nd birthday by running a marathon in his back garden to raise funds for the NHS. James Campbell, a former javelin thrower, tweeted the idea on Monday and received a huge response, raising over £5,000 - which went up to over £7,000 within the first 5km.