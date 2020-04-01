Michelle Obama, Tom Hanks, Selena Gomez and other celebs urge Americans to fill out Census 2020 Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, community groups are making a big push for Census Day with celebrities such as Tom Hanks and Michelle Obama.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Cristina Silva Michelle Obama, Tom Hanks, Selena Gomez and other celebs urge Americans to fill out Census 2020 https://t.co/6uXomudKZT 1 minute ago