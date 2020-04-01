Italy to extend coronavirus lockdown measures to 13 April

Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Rome, Apr 1 (efe-epa).- Italian health minister Roberto Speranza said Wednesday that the country's coronavirus lockdown measures will be extended until 13 April. He said during an appearance in parliament that the restrictions will be imposed until at least the end of Easter festivities. "The government's decision will be to extend until April 13 all the measures to limit the activities and movement of...


