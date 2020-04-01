Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Italy to extend coronavirus lockdown measures to 13 April

Italy to extend coronavirus lockdown measures to 13 April

WorldNews Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Italy to extend coronavirus lockdown measures to 13 AprilRome, Apr 1 (efe-epa).- Italian health minister Roberto Speranza said Wednesday that the country’s coronavirus lockdown measures will be extended until 13 April. He said during an appearance in parliament that the restrictions will be imposed until at least the end of Easter festivities. “The government’s decision will be to extend until April 13 all the measures to limit the activities and movement of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: nypost - Published < > Embed
News video: Girl crushed not to go to school after parents' mean April Fools' prank

Girl crushed not to go to school after parents' mean April Fools' prank 00:32

 The lockdown is far from over — but that's what these parents in Dublin, Ireland, told their daughter. Lil' Kiyah was at the door ready to go to school on April 1 — wearing her school uniform and a big smile.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aklen

Aklen Altinel RT @PDChina: #Latest on #coronavirus outbreak in #Italy, according to Civil Protection Department: -110,574 cumulative cases, an increase o… 4 minutes ago

mikeymikedoha

Michael J Walker™️ RT @business: Italy's coronavirus deaths slow as the government moves to extend a national lockdown https://t.co/gwnReaIuBC 5 minutes ago

Kanwarj28613392

Kanwarjit Singh Nanda RT @BloombergAsia: Italy's coronavirus deaths slow as the government moves to extend a national lockdown https://t.co/GmWS95pb4d 7 minutes ago

BananaJoeReload

BananaJoe🇮🇹🇬🇷 RT @bpolitics: Italy's coronavirus deaths slow as the government moves to extend a national lockdown https://t.co/L7RTh5bKGm 7 minutes ago

BloombergAsia

Bloomberg Asia Italy's coronavirus deaths slow as the government moves to extend a national lockdown https://t.co/GmWS95pb4d 19 minutes ago

shehzadyounis

Shehzad Younis Italy's coronavirus deaths slow as the government moves to extend a national lockdown https://t.co/Qxbo5TQmHt 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.