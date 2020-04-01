Global  

Rowling starts Harry Potter At Home for housebound families

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — J.K. Rowling is hoping a dash of Harry Potter will help families confined to their homes during the coronavirus pandemic. The author has launched an online initiative, www.harrypotterathome.com, which features quizzes, games and other activities. For the month of April, Rowling also has partnered with the audio publisher-distributor Audible and the […]
