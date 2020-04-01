Not so funny: Edinburgh festivals canceled for first time Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

LONDON (AP) — Every August, the Scottish capital of Edinburgh plays host to some of the funniest and most talented — not to forget strangest — performers from the U.K. and the wider world. Not this year. Organizers canceled the city’s collection of late summer festivals Wednesday as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The […] 👓 View full article

