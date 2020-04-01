Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Landmark skull fossil provides surprising human evolution clues

Landmark skull fossil provides surprising human evolution clues

Reuters Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Landmark skull fossil provides surprising human evolution cluesScientists have solved a longstanding mystery over the age of a landmark skull found in 1921 in Zambia - the first fossil of an extinct human species discovered in Africa - in research with big implications for deciphering the origin of our own species.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

curiousityfeeds

CuriosityFeedsTheCat RT @Qafzeh: Landmark skull fossil provides surprising human evolution clues @ChrisStringer65 https://t.co/3Z7WW69yZC 1 hour ago

pplsnewspress

People’s News Press Landmark skull fossil provides surprising human evolution clues. #limit #reached #error #daily ➡️… https://t.co/GdbfA17djw 13 hours ago

djbarrios00

Darryl J. Barrios Landmark skull fossil provides surprising human evolution clues https://t.co/KKfRXL0HAz 15 hours ago

Godzuki28

Godzuki28 Landmark skull fossil provides surprising human evolution clues https://t.co/6ddL5wmyBo przez @Yahoo 15 hours ago

Kay_the_Savage

Kay Savage https://t.co/lYgLuezzTP "The findings challenge the theory that the #RhodesianMan was the last common ancestor betw… https://t.co/o6qxU5CCZN 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.