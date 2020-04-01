Global  

Dua Lipa's 'Future Nostalgia' is a party with a purpose

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 April 2020
NEW YORK (AP) — Put on Dua Lipa’s sophomore album and you’ll experience of party — a collection of upbeat, dance-flavored, power-pop gems that could brighten your day. But take a closer, deeper look, and you’ll also find songs brimmed with messages of hope, equality and vulnerability. Lipa closes her 11-track “Future Nostalgia” release with […]
