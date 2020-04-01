Testing of frontline staff to reach 100,000s in coming weeks- English medical boss

Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Testing of frontline staff will go from the thousands to hundreds of thousands within the coming weeks, Public Health England's Medical Director Yvonne Doyle said on Wednesday. 👓 View full article



