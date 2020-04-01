Global  

Testing of frontline staff to reach 100,000s in coming weeks- English medical boss

Reuters Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Testing of frontline staff will go from the thousands to hundreds of thousands within the coming weeks, Public Health England's Medical Director Yvonne Doyle said on Wednesday.
 Shadow Health Secretary Jon Ashworth has criticised the government's decision to "move away from a model with mass testing" and to not "buy up the kits and the chemicals" required - which were then bought up by other countries. Mr Ashworth further criticised the strain put on the NHS by lack of...

