56-year-old dies of corona in Mumbai’s Dharavi Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

A 56 year-old man from Dharavi, the first confirmed COVID-19 patient from Asia’s largest slum, died at Sion Hospital on Wednesday evening. His immedia 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this