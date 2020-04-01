Ottawa 'likely did not have enough' protective gear stockpiled: Hajdu

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu said today Ottawa "likely did not have enough" personal protective gear in the national stockpile heading into the COVID-19 pandemic.

