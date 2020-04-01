Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Ottawa 'likely did not have enough' protective gear stockpiled: Hajdu

Ottawa 'likely did not have enough' protective gear stockpiled: Hajdu

CBC.ca Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu said today Ottawa "likely did not have enough" personal protective gear in the national stockpile heading into the COVID-19 pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mutalabala

Sandro Stealth RT @LooniePolitics: Ottawa 'likely did not have enough' protective gear stockpiled: Hajdu | CBC News https://t.co/lIUw1kzS1z #cdnpoli 9 seconds ago

edythe_foss

Edythe Foss RT @CBCAlerts: Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu says Ottawa 'likely did not have enough' personal protective gear stockpiled when the CO… 14 seconds ago

LooniePolitics

Loonie Politics Ottawa 'likely did not have enough' protective gear stockpiled: Hajdu | CBC News https://t.co/lIUw1kzS1z #cdnpoli 4 minutes ago

aartipole

Aarti Pole Ottawa 'likely did not have enough' protective gear stockpiled: Hajdu https://t.co/gCLJ16ajMv https://t.co/V1U0Vs6GaR 5 minutes ago

CBCAlerts

CBC News Alerts Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu says Ottawa 'likely did not have enough' personal protective gear stockpiled wh… https://t.co/7zZ3bMIKl0 9 minutes ago

TvInternet2

Tv Internet Ottawa ‘likely did not have enough’ protective gear stockpiled: Hajdu https://t.co/0B4eka16TF 9 minutes ago

TfsNewsdotcom

TfsNews.com https://t.co/d6J1zg3LOh Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu said today Ottawa "likely did not have enough" persona… https://t.co/hahIV38wxA 11 minutes ago

ShinyHappyMedia

Shiny Happy Media Ottawa 'likely did not have enough' protective gear stockpiled: Hajdu https://t.co/iJ3MsxvPAJ 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.