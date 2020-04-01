Like everything else in the pandemic plan, Morneau's economic package is chasing a moving target Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the federal government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic "unprecedented" and "the largest economic program in Canada's history." But he was far less conclusive Wednesday when asked just how long his government expects this package of wage subsidies and income support will be needed. 👓 View full article

