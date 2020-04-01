Global  

Like everything else in the pandemic plan, Morneau's economic package is chasing a moving target

CBC.ca Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the federal government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic "unprecedented" and "the largest economic program in Canada's history." But he was far less conclusive Wednesday when asked just how long his government expects this package of wage subsidies and income support will be needed.
