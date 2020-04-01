Global  

Khabib says he won’t break quarantine, UFC 249 fight is off

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov says he won’t leave quarantine in Russia to fight, dealing another blow to UFC President Dana White’s determination to hold UFC 249 in two weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic. Nurmagomedov made his announcement Wednesday on Instagram, telling the mixed martial arts world to “take care of yourself and put yourself […]
