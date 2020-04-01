Global  

Trump warns Iran against possible 'sneak attack' on U.S. in Iraq

Reuters Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iran or its proxies planned a sneak attack on U.S. targets in Iraq, and warned they would pay a "very heavy price" but gave no details.
