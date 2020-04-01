Global  

UW Husky Elijah Hardy enters NCAA transfer portal

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Elijah Hardy averaged just 1.9 points, 1.1 assists, 1.1 rebounds and 1.2 turnovers in 11.0 minutes while appearing in 29 games.
