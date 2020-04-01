Global  

BA expected to suspend 36,000 staff

BBC News Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
The airline reaches a deal with unions to furlough 80% of its workforce after grounding most of its fleet.
News video: Staff Member At Stevenson House Detention Center Tests Positive

Staff Member At Stevenson House Detention Center Tests Positive 00:25

 A staff member at a second juvenile detention facility in Delaware has tested positive for the Coronavirus, state officials said Tuesday. Katie Johnston reports.

NRL clubs apply for JobKeeper funding

The NRL, who ordered 95 per cent of their staff to take annual leave last week, are also working through a potential application.
The Age

Coronavirus: Testing will 'unlock puzzle', PM says

It comes after it was revealed some 2,000 NHS England staff have been tested, out of 1.2 million workers.
BBC News


