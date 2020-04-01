Global  

'No room left on my credit card': 1,300 stranded Canadians apply for emergency loans

CBC.ca Wednesday, 1 April 2020
Global Affairs Canada says it has received more than 1,300 loan applications through its COVID-19 Emergency Loan Program for Canadians Abroad. It says it has already paid out $1.8 million to 500 recipients who either need money to get home or to cover their living expenses where they are stuck.
