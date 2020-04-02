Emmy-winning songwriter Adam Schlesinger of Fountains of Wayne dies of coronavirus at 52
|
|
Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Singer, songwriter Adam Schlesinger of the band "Fountains of Wayne" and TV's "Crazy Ex Girlfriend" has died at 52 of coronavirus.
|
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
Adam Schlesinger has died 01:01
Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger has died after contracting coronavirus, just days after it was confirmed he was on a ventilator in hospital.
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this