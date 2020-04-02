Singer, songwriter Adam Schlesinger of the band "Fountains of Wayne" and TV's "Crazy Ex Girlfriend" has died at 52 of coronavirus.

You Might Like

Tweets about this JohnGilmore Died from or with it? RT @StarTribune: Musician and songwriter Adam Schlesinger, known for his work with his band F… https://t.co/pfNoau0yne 30 seconds ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @extratv: BREAKING: Adam Schlesinger, Fountains of Wayne singer and Emmy-winning songwriter for TV's #CrazyExGirlfriend, has reportedly… 2 minutes ago Just.a.boat RT @Variety: Adam Schlesinger, a musician and songwriter highly regarded for his work as a member of Fountains of Wayne and an Emmy-winning… 2 minutes ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @TVLine: Adam Schlesinger, Emmy-Winning #CrazyExGirlfriend Songwriter, Dead at 52 of Coronavirus Complications https://t.co/gwoJ0NQvL3 2 minutes ago Manolete John Garcia RT @MarketWatch: Grammy and Emmy-winning songwriter Adam Schlesinger dies of coronavirus at 51 https://t.co/ybrmB8KKjT 2 minutes ago Todd cusuman Emmy-winning songwriter Adam Schlesinger of Fountains of Wayne dies of coronavirus at 52 https://t.co/G92JC0UNY0 via @usatoday 2 minutes ago ro is feeling scared RT @mtishows: We are heartbroken by the passing of MTI author Adam Schlesinger. A hilarious Emmy and Grammy-winning songwriter, Schlesinger… 3 minutes ago josslynn warren RT @seattletimes: Emmy and Grammy-winning musician and songwriter Adam Schlesinger, known for his work with his band Fountains of Wayne and… 5 minutes ago