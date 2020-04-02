Global  

Emmy-winning songwriter Adam Schlesinger of Fountains of Wayne dies of coronavirus at 52

USATODAY.com Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Singer, songwriter Adam Schlesinger of the band "Fountains of Wayne" and TV's "Crazy Ex Girlfriend" has died at 52 of coronavirus.
Adam Schlesinger has died

Adam Schlesinger has died 01:01

 Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger has died after contracting coronavirus, just days after it was confirmed he was on a ventilator in hospital.

