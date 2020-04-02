Global  

Fountains of Wayne singer Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus

The Age Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
The prolific singer-songwriter and co-founder of rock band Fountains of Wayne has died aged 52.
News video: Adam Schlesinger has died

Adam Schlesinger has died 01:01

 Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger has died after contracting coronavirus, just days after it was confirmed he was on a ventilator in hospital.

