Exclusive - Top U.S. banks may shun small-business rescue plan on liability worries: sources Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Top U.S. banks have threatened to give the federal government's small-business rescue program a miss on concerns about taking on too much financial and legal risk, five people with direct knowledge of industry discussions told Reuters. 👓 View full article

